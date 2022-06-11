Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, and Sam Burns; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Wyndham Clark's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Clark hit his 143 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.