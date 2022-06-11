Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Vince Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Whaley's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Whaley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Whaley chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Whaley's 187 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.