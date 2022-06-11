Vaughn Taylor shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.