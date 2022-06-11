-
Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 10 at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 68th at 5 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 473-yard par-4 second, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Mullinax his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 4 over for the round.
