Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 68th at 5 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Mullinax his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 4 over for the round.