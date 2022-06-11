  • Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

