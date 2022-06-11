Tony Finau shoots 8-under 62 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Rory McIlroy; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Finau hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Finau at 5 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Finau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.