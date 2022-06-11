  • Tony Finau shoots 8-under 62 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • Following his third-round, 8-under 62 at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Tony Finau discusses his mindset after Friday, being back in Canada after playing the PGA TOUR Canada years ago, interacting with the fans in Toronto and climbing to the top of the leaderboard after Saturday.
    Tony Finau interview after Round 3 at RBC Canadian

