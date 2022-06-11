Shane Lowry putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Shane Lowry hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Lowry chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.