Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Noh's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Noh hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.