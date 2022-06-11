Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 126 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.