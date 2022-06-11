Sean O'Hair shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, O'Hair's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, O'Hair's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, O'Hair's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.