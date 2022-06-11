Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Scheffler's tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.