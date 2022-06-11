Scott Piercy putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Scott Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Piercy hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy sank his approach from 156 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.