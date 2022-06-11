Sam Burns putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sam Burns hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Burns hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 146-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th Burns hit his tee shot 347 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.