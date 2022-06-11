Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sahith Theegala hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Theegala's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.