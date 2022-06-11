Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Moore's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 154 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Moore hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.