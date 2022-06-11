Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Armour hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Armour chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Armour at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.