Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Tony Finau; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.