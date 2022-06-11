-
Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's rough greenside chip and birdie at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Tony Finau; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
