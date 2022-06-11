Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Robert Streb hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Streb hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

Streb got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streb's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Streb hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.