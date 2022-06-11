Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 120 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.