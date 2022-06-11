Paul Barjon finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Paul Barjon hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Barjon got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Barjon's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.