Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.