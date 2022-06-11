Nick Taylor putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.