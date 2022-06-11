Nick Hardy shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Hardy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hardy's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hardy had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hardy hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Hardy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.