  • Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Matt Wallace makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace sinks a 38-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Matt Wallace makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.