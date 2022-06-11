Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Wallace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wallace's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 25 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.