Matt Fitzpatrick putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Matt Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.