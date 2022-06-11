Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hubbard's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hubbard had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.