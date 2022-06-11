  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 13 at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.