Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Hughes at 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's tee shot went 171 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.