7-over 77 by Lee Hodges in third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Lee Hodges hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Hodges got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hodges at 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hodges got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 4 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hodges got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hodges to 6 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 7 over for the round.