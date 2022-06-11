Kramer Hickok putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the RBC Canadian Open

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Kramer Hickok's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hickok had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 207 yards to the green where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.