Kelly Kraft shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Kraft had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kraft's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kraft chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.