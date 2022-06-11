  • Kelly Kraft shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Kelly Kraft makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kelly Kraft drips in 13-footer for birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Kelly Kraft makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.