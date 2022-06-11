Keith Mitchell putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Keith Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.