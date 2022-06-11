  • Keith Mitchell putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.