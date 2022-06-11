Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the third at the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Justin Thomas hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.