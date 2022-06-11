  • Justin Rose putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 12 at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.