Justin Rose putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Justin Rose had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.

Rose stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 146-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rose's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Rose's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.