Justin Lower putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Justin Lower got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lower's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

Lower hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even for the round.