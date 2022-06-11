-
Justin Lower putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Lower uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Justin Lower got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lower's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.
Lower hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even for the round.
