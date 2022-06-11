Jonas Blixt shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Blixt's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Blixt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

Blixt tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.