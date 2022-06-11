-
John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Huh goes right at the flag to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Huh hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at even-par for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Huh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.
