John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Huh hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at even-par for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Huh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.