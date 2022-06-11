Jim Knous shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Jim Knous hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under with Austin Cook; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Knous chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Knous had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 under for the round.