Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Vegas had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Vegas's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.