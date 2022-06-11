J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

J.J. Henry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Henry's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henry to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Henry had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Henry's tee shot went 133 yards to the right rough and his approach went 76 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Henry's his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.