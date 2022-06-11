Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

Varner III stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 146-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 16th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 2 under for the round.