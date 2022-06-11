Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lebioda hit his 109 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.