Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Grillo's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.