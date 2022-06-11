Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 217 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli had a 362-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.