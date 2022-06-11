Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Ghim hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ghim at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.