Dawie van der Walt shoots 8-over 78 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day in 70th at 9 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, van der Walt missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, van der Walt hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

Van der Walt got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 eighth green, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, van der Walt chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved van der Walt to 6 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, van der Walt chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 7 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 8 over for the round.