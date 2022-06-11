David Skinns shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns hit 5 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Skinns got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 2 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Skinns hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Skinns his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.