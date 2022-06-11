Danny Willett shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Willett hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Willett's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Willett's tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Willett hit his 243 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.