Danny Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Lee hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.