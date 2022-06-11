  • Danny Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee's tee shot to 3 feet and birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.