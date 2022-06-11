Corey Conners putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Corey Conners's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Conners hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.