  • Corey Conners putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners reaches green in two and birdies at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.