Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk makes birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 370-yard par-4 first, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
