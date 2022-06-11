Chase Seiffert shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Seiffert's 184 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Seiffert had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 199 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Seiffert hit his 123 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 under for the round.